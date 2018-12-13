Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) Holdings Reduced by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,646 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR during the third quarter valued at $125,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 123.0% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 311.9% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR during the second quarter valued at $143,000.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR alerts:

NYSEARCA XLE traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $63.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,591,490. Energy Select Sector SPDR has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $79.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) Holdings Reduced by Hilltop Holdings Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/energy-select-sector-spdr-xle-holdings-reduced-by-hilltop-holdings-inc.html.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.