Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) Stake Raised by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer Partners were worth $15,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETP. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 527.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 73,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,623,000. TVR Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,520,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $77,269,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $2,047,000.

Shares of NYSE:ETP opened at $21.47 on Thursday.

About Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

