Enerplus (ERF) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at GMP Securities

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at GMP Securities from C$21.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. GMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 64.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.42.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up C$0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.19. 744,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$10.62 and a 1 year high of C$18.04.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$319.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$345.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.70000004314721 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

