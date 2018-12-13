Engagement Labs (EL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Engagement Labs Inc (CVE:EL) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.29.

Engagement Labs Company Profile (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform to measure online and offline conversations in a single scoring system comprising TotalSocial SCORECARD for scores and metrics through an online portal; TotalSocial DIAGNOSTICS for dedicated account management; and TotalSocial PREDICT for modeling the impact on business.

