ENGlobal (ENG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.73

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 21756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

About ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corp. provides engineering and professional services principally to the energy sector throughout the United States and internationally. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management, and Automation Engineering & Integration. The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management segment provides consulting services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering as well as inspection, construction management, mechanical integrity, field support, quality assurance, plant asset management and related project services to the midstream and downstream sectors.

