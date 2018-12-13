ENI (E) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $17.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on E. Bank of America upgraded ENI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays downgraded ENI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ENI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.41.

Shares of E stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ENI has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.77.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. ENI had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $23.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 1,118.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

