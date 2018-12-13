Entravision Communication (EVC) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.84. 11,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 596,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

EVC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entravision Communication in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The stock has a market cap of $273.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Entravision Communication had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Entravision Communication’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entravision Communication will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Entravision Communication by 9.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 16.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 94,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 7.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 51.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 41.6% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

