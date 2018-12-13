Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 289,851 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $33,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 1,044.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.13 and a 1 year high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nike to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. HSBC set a $92.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Macquarie set a $98.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

In other Nike news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/envestnet-asset-management-inc-cuts-holdings-in-nike-inc-nke.html.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.