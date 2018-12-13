Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,571 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $44,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,776,000 after acquiring an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rand Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $171.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

