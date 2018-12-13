Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Posts Earnings Results

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%.

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

In other Enzo Biochem news, insider Elazar Rabbani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,848,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,037.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce A. Hanna acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $52,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,715,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 565,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 313,826 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,975,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 249,896 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 341,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 86,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Posts Earnings Results” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/enzo-biochem-enz-posts-earnings-results.html.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.