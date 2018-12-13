EOG Resources Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the energy exploration company on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years. EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

NYSE:EOG opened at $103.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $96.54 and a 52-week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $317,198.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

