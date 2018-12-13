eosBLACK Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (BLACK)

eosBLACK (CURRENCY:BLACK) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One eosBLACK token can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. Over the last week, eosBLACK has traded 73.3% lower against the dollar. eosBLACK has a market cap of $0.00 and $9,273.00 worth of eosBLACK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.88 or 0.02538339 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00142416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00172293 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.43 or 0.09770667 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029634 BTC.

About eosBLACK

eosBLACK’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. eosBLACK’s official Twitter account is @EOSBLACK_IO. eosBLACK’s official message board is medium.com/@eosblack. eosBLACK’s official website is eosblack.io.

Buying and Selling eosBLACK

eosBLACK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosBLACK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosBLACK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosBLACK using one of the exchanges listed above.

