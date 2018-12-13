EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 184,515 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 680,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,515 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil accounts for 1.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,230.2% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,995,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,224,000 after buying an additional 4,619,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 771.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,720,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,473,000 after buying an additional 4,178,700 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,744,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,373,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,822,000 after buying an additional 2,823,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,272,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,586,000 after buying an additional 2,759,888 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -52.63%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $2,427,619.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 394,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,632.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/ep-wealth-advisors-llc-acquires-184515-shares-of-marathon-oil-co-mro.html.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.