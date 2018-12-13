Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Assets Trust, Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Assets Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.16.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

AAT stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.24. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $82.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.33 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 13,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.08 per share, for a total transaction of $508,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duane Nelles bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,514.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 123,350 shares of company stock worth $4,905,245. 37.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 16.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 277.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

