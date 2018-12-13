Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CarMax, Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. CarMax had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.52. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,531,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 4,279.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,604,000 after acquiring an additional 477,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 141.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after acquiring an additional 350,274 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 281.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 448,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,699,000 after acquiring an additional 331,148 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at $19,795,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 30.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,085,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,053,000 after acquiring an additional 251,554 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.