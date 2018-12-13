Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for South State Corp’s Q4 2018 Earnings (SSB)

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of South State in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker forecasts that the bank will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for South State’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.11). South State had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of South State to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $65.45 on Thursday. South State has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $126,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe E. Burns sold 4,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $295,031.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of South State by 52.3% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 566,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,486,000 after purchasing an additional 194,735 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter valued at $15,709,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of South State by 44.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 182,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,986,000 after purchasing an additional 168,046 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter valued at $13,574,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

