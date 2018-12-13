Ero Copper (ERO) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of ERO opened at C$10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$6.48 and a 1 year high of C$12.35.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$48.32 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 0.749999981435644 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.