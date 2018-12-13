Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 18th (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust’s (NYSE:EPRT) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 18th. Essential Properties Realty Trust had issued 32,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 21st. The total size of the offering was $455,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $14.00 to $14.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.48.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 12.86 and a quick ratio of 12.86.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

In related news, Director Paul T. Bossidy bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter M. Mavoides bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,100 shares of company stock worth $313,396.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,977,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $271,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/essential-properties-realty-trust-incs-lock-up-period-set-to-end-on-december-18th-nyseeprt.html.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.