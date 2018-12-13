Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Holdings Cut by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,862 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,282,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,392,000 after acquiring an additional 150,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,962 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,143,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,400,000 after purchasing an additional 701,827 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $701,543,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,387,000 after purchasing an additional 62,690 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $138.73 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $121.93 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.77.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 13,759 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $2,098,797.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,795.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 3,575 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $502,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,207 shares of company stock valued at $37,717,077. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

