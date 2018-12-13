Ethbits Market Cap Hits $786,309.00 (ETBS)

Ethbits (CURRENCY:ETBS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Ethbits has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Ethbits token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00014005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Ethbits has a total market cap of $786,309.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Ethbits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.02348233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00140677 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00172180 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.39 or 0.10286916 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Ethbits Token Profile

Ethbits launched on April 15th, 2017. Ethbits’ total supply is 1,634,691 tokens. Ethbits’ official Twitter account is @ethbits and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethbits’ official website is www.ethbits.com. The Reddit community for Ethbits is /r/Ethbits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethbits

Ethbits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethbits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethbits using one of the exchanges listed above.

