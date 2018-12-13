Ethereum Gold Price Down 27.4% This Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $62,022.00 and approximately $671.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.02504310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00141021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00173216 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.63 or 0.09788457 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029530 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.ethereumgold.info.

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

