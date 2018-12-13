Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $663.64 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report $663.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $667.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $657.19 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $604.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $111.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.44.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $2,548,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,486,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,494,868.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,129 shares of company stock worth $39,266,656. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $133,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $110.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $70.67 and a 52 week high of $121.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

