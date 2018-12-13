Evan Guillemin Sells 2,000 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.74, for a total value of $437,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Evan Guillemin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

On Monday, December 10th, Evan Guillemin sold 15,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total value of $3,190,800.00.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $211.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $815.07 million, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.35 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 1.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLAB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 10.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,251,000 after buying an additional 46,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,745,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/evan-guillemin-sells-2000-shares-of-mesa-laboratories-inc-mlab-stock.html.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.