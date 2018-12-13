EventChain (EVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $607,024.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. One EventChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. EventChain has a market cap of $607,024.00 and $1,374.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EventChain has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.38 or 0.02405314 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00138669 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00171857 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.40 or 0.10340625 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030774 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EventChain was first traded on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

