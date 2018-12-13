Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $815,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 51,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 18,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 163,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $32.75.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5455 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

