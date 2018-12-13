Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases Shares of 2,400 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,096,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,060,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $7,531,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 277.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP opened at $108.74 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $93.76 and a 1-year high of $120.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $470.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases Shares of 2,400 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/everett-harris-co-ca-purchases-shares-of-2400-check-point-software-technologies-ltd-chkp.html.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.