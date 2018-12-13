Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) is Sound Point Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Sound Point Capital Management LP lowered its position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,630,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 536,634 shares during the period. Everi makes up about 2.4% of Sound Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sound Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Everi were worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,421,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,035,000 after buying an additional 456,712 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Everi by 52.4% during the third quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,049,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,306,000 after buying an additional 1,735,163 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,047,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,286,000 after buying an additional 116,467 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 4.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,587,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,829,000 after buying an additional 151,260 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 23.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,237,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,686,000 after buying an additional 621,899 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Adam Peters sold 66,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $600,234.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,115.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVRI opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $430.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.45. Everi Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/everi-holdings-inc-evri-is-sound-point-capital-management-lps-7th-largest-position.html.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.