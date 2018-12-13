Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,866 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 527,120 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $12.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

In other Evolution Petroleum news, CFO David Joe sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $54,169.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $80,167.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,508 shares of company stock worth $2,154,315.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 105.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 58,372 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 104.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 44,028 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Evolution Petroleum from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolution Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

