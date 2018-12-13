Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 542.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 26,488 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 62.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.27.

In related news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $391,357.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $139.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/expedia-group-inc-expe-shares-bought-by-verition-fund-management-llc.html.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.