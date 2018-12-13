F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,751 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.41.

FFIV stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.00. 99,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,501. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $562.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.72 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 40.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 13,557 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.91, for a total value of $2,411,925.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 2,540 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $460,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,473,168. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

