Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 239.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4,170.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,520 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,367 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,727,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,119,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,967,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $144.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.85 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $871,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,272,970.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $120,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,265,901.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,380 shares of company stock valued at $71,623,483 in the last ninety days. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

