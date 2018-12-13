Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $173,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $57.53 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

