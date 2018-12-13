Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Invests $1.47 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Stock

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 67,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.36 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

