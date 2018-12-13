Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 44,133 Shares of Stryker Co. (SYK)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44,133 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 2.6% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK opened at $172.61 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $146.80 and a 12-month high of $179.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.32.

In other news, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,361 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $404,297.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,297.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $69,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,526 shares of company stock valued at $607,048 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 44,133 Shares of Stryker Co. (SYK)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/farr-miller-washington-llc-dc-sells-44133-shares-of-stryker-co-syk.html.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.