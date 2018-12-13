Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $214.03 Million Stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,770,171 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 137,681 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Splunk were worth $214,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Splunk by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,819,000 after purchasing an additional 130,133 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cowen Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 66.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $7,962,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 39.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 838,913 shares of the software company’s stock worth $101,433,000 after acquiring an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.16.

In other Splunk news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $1,270,768.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,760,032.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Carges sold 4,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $458,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,773 shares of company stock worth $3,868,766 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $480.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

