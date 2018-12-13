Federated Investors Inc. PA Increases Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,089,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,712 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 10.47% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $169,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CORT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,949. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.42 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 63.79%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CORT. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 17,428 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $226,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 894,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,625,458. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $109,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 317,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,564 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/federated-investors-inc-pa-increases-holdings-in-corcept-therapeutics-incorporated-cort.html.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.