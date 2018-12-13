Federated Investors Inc. PA Purchases 554,045 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8,025.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,045 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $136,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.4% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 11,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.83 on Thursday, reaching $245.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,305. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.20 and a 1-year high of $253.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, September 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.64.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.45, for a total transaction of $2,293,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $277,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,127 shares of company stock valued at $39,038,285. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/federated-investors-inc-pa-purchases-554045-shares-of-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo.html.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.