Federated Investors Inc. PA Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,427,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,889 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.8% of Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.61% of Philip Morris International worth $768,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 601,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,530,000 after buying an additional 140,473 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 320,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $5,174,875.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Citigroup increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale set a $95.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.73.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.79. 383,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,063. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

