FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,989 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,172,550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,445,080,000 after purchasing an additional 134,397 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,983,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,853 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,582,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,600,000 after purchasing an additional 197,188 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,617,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $871,106,000 after purchasing an additional 170,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,643,463 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $636,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $307.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

NYSE FDX opened at $188.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.03 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

