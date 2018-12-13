FedEx (FDX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $226.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FedEx is being aided by strong e-commerce growth as well as a bouyant U.S. economy. In a bid to meet the surge in demand during the holiday season, the company announced the enhancement of its U.S. delivery by expanding its ground operations to six days per week throughout the year. The amended tax law is another positive for the company, on account of which the company has raised its earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2019. Efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks are also encouraging. However, similar to the past few quarters, the company's earnings in second-quarter fiscal 2019 might be hurt by high costs. Detailed results should be out on December 18. High debt levels and trade-war related fears are also hurting FedEx. In fact, shares of FedEx have shed more than 22% so far this year. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $275.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

NYSE FDX opened at $188.27 on Tuesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $187.03 and a twelve month high of $274.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,396,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,670,511,000 after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $405,272,000 after purchasing an additional 105,736 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,174,707 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $282,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

