FGL Holdings (FG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on FGL in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised FGL from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FGL from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:FG opened at $6.70 on Thursday. FGL has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. FGL had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. FGL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FGL will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FGL news, insider Christopher J. Littlefield bought 30,000 shares of FGL stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $262,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FGL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FGL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FGL by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 119,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FGL by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FGL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

