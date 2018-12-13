Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCAU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of FCAU stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.66. 3,989,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250,543. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,221,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,687,000 after acquiring an additional 654,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,221,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,687,000 after purchasing an additional 654,779 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,411,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,488,000 after purchasing an additional 218,659 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,569,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,516,000 after purchasing an additional 229,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,769,000 after purchasing an additional 406,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

