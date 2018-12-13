Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

FRGI stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $502.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.33.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiesta Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 253,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,724,660.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,593,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,021,031.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.