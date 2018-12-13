Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 4,832 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,967,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 16,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.06.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total value of $604,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,905.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $56,749.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,636.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $140.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $136.15 and a 12-month high of $190.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

