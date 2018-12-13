Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.40 Million Stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $454.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday. reduced their price objective on Equinix to $460.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.67.

In other Equinix news, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 2,792 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total value of $1,068,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at $835,400.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $387.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $370.79 and a fifty-two week high of $462.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a $2.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

