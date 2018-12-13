Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,340 Shares of J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In other J M Smucker news, Chairman Richard K. Smucker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,061,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 681,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,244,185.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $101.68 on Thursday. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

