Financial Analysis: Fortive (FTV) and Hickok (HICKA)

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) and Hickok (OTCMKTS:HICKA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Fortive shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Fortive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.2% of Hickok shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fortive and Hickok, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortive 0 5 6 0 2.55 Hickok 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortive currently has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.42%. Given Fortive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortive is more favorable than Hickok.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortive and Hickok’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortive $6.66 billion 3.52 $1.04 billion $2.89 24.31 Hickok $23.82 million 1.33 N/A N/A N/A

Fortive has higher revenue and earnings than Hickok.

Volatility and Risk

Fortive has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hickok has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fortive and Hickok’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortive 15.72% 24.91% 10.29% Hickok 4.87% 37.52% 12.53%

Dividends

Fortive pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hickok does not pay a dividend. Fortive pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Fortive beats Hickok on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications. This segment also provides product realization services and products that help developers and engineers across the end-to-end product creation cycle from concepts to finished products; materials components; and devices that sense, monitor, and control operational or manufacturing variables. This segment markets its products and services under the FLUKE, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, FLUKE NETWORKS, INDUSTRIAL SCIENTIFIC, LANDAUER, QUALITROL, INVETECH, KEITHLEY, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY, SONIX, and TEKTRONIX brands. Its Industrial Technologies segment offers solutions and services for use in fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking, and fleet and traffic management under the ANGI, GASBOY, GILBARCO, GILBARCO AUTOTANK, ORPAK, and VEEDER-ROOT brands; and various electromechanical and electronic motion control products, mechanical components, and supplemental braking systems for commercial vehicles under the DYNAPAR, HENGSTLER, JAKE BRAKE, KOLLMORGEN, PORTESCAP, and THOMSON brands. It also offers professional tools, toolboxes, and automotive diagnostic equipment under the MATCO brand; and wheel service equipment under the COATS brand. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

Hickok Company Profile

Hickok Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial air handling, test and measurement, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. Its Test and Measurement segment primarily offers electronic testing products for the automotive and trucking industries. The segment offers automotive diagnostic products to original equipment manufacturers; and aircraft instruments to manufacturers of commercial, military, and personal airplanes, as well as indicators and gauges to manufacturers and servicers of railroad equipment and locomotives. The company's Industrial Hose segment manufactures flexible interlocking metal hoses; and distributes silicone hoses. It sells its metal hoses to heavy-duty truck manufacturers, as well as to agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and silicone hoses to agriculture and general industrial markets. Its Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. It serves health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets customers through sales representatives. The company also exports its products to Australia, Canada, England, Mexico, and internationally. Hickok Incorporated was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

