Financial Contrast: Tantech (TANH) vs. Pacific Ethanol (PEIX)

Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) and Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tantech and Pacific Ethanol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tantech N/A N/A N/A Pacific Ethanol -2.66% -11.39% -5.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tantech and Pacific Ethanol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tantech 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Ethanol 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pacific Ethanol has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 311.39%. Given Pacific Ethanol’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Ethanol is more favorable than Tantech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tantech and Pacific Ethanol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tantech $43.08 million 1.09 $3.76 million N/A N/A Pacific Ethanol $1.63 billion 0.04 -$34.96 million ($0.85) -1.86

Tantech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Ethanol.

Volatility & Risk

Tantech has a beta of -1.86, indicating that its stock price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ethanol has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Tantech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Pacific Ethanol shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Pacific Ethanol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pacific Ethanol beats Tantech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand. The company also offers Charcoal Doctor branded products, such as air purifiers and humidifiers, automotive accessories for air purification, underfloor humidity control products, pillows and mattresses, wardrobe deodorizers, mouse pads and wrist mats, refrigerator deodorants, charcoal toilet cleaner disks, liquid charcoal cleaners, shoe insoles, and decorative charcoal gifts. In addition, it provides bamboo vinegar, a liquid byproduct that is used in disinfectants, detergents, lotions, specialized soaps, toilet cleaners, and fertilizers, as well as in various agricultural applications. Further, the company develops, manufactures, and sells electric buses and specialty electric vehicles, such as electric logistics cars, brushless cleaning cars, electric cleaning cars, special emergency vehicles, and funeral cars; and solar cells, lithium-ion batteries, auto parts, and electric control systems. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors for industrial energy applications; and household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning uses. It also exports its bamboo vinegar, bamboo charcoal and purification products. Tantech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties. The company also offers ethanol transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; distillers grains and other feed co-products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company owns and operates nine ethanol production facilities in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho; and in the Midwestern states of Illinois and Nebraska. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

