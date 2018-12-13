FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Savannah Resources (SAV)

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 23.53 ($0.31).

Savannah Resources stock opened at GBX 5.88 ($0.08) on Thursday. Savannah Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.92 ($0.09).

Savannah Resources Company Profile

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

