First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FFIN. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Stephens set a $52.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $96.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.65 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 384,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,421,131.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 28.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.